LINCOLN, R.I. (WHDH) - Crews are transforming Chase Farm Park in Lincoln, Rhode Island into a 1600s era movie set for “Hocus Pocus 2:

According to a representative from Fairy Dust Productions, 10 weeks of work will go into making the park ready for just two nights of filming.

Rhode Islanders say the movie is a huge economic opportunity for them.

“They’re spending tens upon tens upon tens upon tens of millions of dollars to direct into our state,” one resident said. “So, the impact — just the direct impact is going to be substantial.”

The economic impact is expected to be about $100 million.

Filming is expected to begin in October.

“Hocus Pocus 2” is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022.

