BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Eversource crews are trimming trees to prevent power outages when the early fall Nor’easter hits the Boston area.

The operation is part of a year-round program to prevent outages.

Eversource’s vegetation management team is tasked with monitoring and maintaining the areas around electric lines. They say trees are the leading source of storm-related outages and that protecting reliability now can help later when crews are racing to restore power during storms.

“It’s very difficult to do tree work in preparation for a specific storm, so this is the type of work year-round,” Christopher Gonzalez, Eversource Manager of Vegetation Management. “So the way that I think of it is that the work we were doing back in January, February, March — that’s the work we were doing to prepare for the storms we’re seeing right now.”

Eversource is also moving several crews to the eastern part of Massachusetts ahead of the upcoming storm to be ready to fix outages.

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