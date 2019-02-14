CT police seek man who posed as another to steal from bank

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are looking for a man they say posed as another person and stole nearly $38,000 from that person’s bank account.

Vernon police say the man caught on surveillance images impersonated the customer at the same bank, People’s United Bank in the Stop & Shop supermarket in town on four separate occasions.

Police posted the images on social media on Thursday.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Vernon police. Calls can be anonymous.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)