BOSTON (WHDH) - Chick-fil-A’s first Boston location officially opened Wednesday.

People lined up in the cold outside of the restaurant at 569 Boylston St. in Copley Square as they waited for the doors to open at 6:30 a.m.

This Chick-fil-A will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The location is currently hiring employees.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)