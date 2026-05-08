BOSTON (WHDH) - A cyberattack is affecting Canvas, a popular class management platform used by colleges and universities across the United States, Thursday night. It comes in the middle of finals week for many students.

In a statement, UMass Lowell said it is “delaying exams scheduled for on-campus classes for Friday, May 8, until Monday, May 11 (same times), due to the widespread disruption caused by the Canvas learning management system’s nationwide outage. For online courses, we will assess the situation Friday and will communicate an update about online classes at that time.

Residence halls and dining will remain open accordingly.

Transportation services will use a Saturday schedule (shuttles only) on Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m. Transportation services will follow a Sunday schedule (shuttles only) on Sunday, May 10, ending at 10 p.m. Monday transportation will be final exam service from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., which includes full-size buses.

UMass Lowell said its IT department is closely monitoring this situation and providing updates on the Canvas outage on its Status website .”

Northeastern University said it is also experiencing the disruption, writing in a statement, “While work is underway to resolve the issue, community members are advised to avoid using Canvas at this time. Northeastern IT teams are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with Instructure.”

More than 30 million people around the world use Canvas.

Instructure, the company that runs Canvas, is investigating the issue.

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