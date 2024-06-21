CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Cambridge woman died Friday after she was involved in a bicycle crash with a box truck, officials said.

The crash happened near 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hampshire Street and Portland Street.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow said preliminary investigation suggests the truck and the bicycle were traveling in the same direction on Hampshire Street when the crash happened. Officials said the truck was turning right onto Portland Street.

Officials said the cyclist was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she later died.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and an investigation was ongoing as of around 1 p.m.

