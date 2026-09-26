LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man they say was pointing a gun at officers when he was fatally shot in Lakeville on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance involving a disturbed person with a firearm on Heritage Hill around 2 p.m. shot 31-year-old Gregory Buckley, who was pointing a firearm at the officers, officials said.

Four Lakeville police officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.

The incident was captured on officers’ body-worn cameras. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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