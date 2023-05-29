FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old Fall River man is being charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at a car wash in that city on Monday afternoon, officials said

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the Globe Car Wash on Broadway around 12:30 p.m. found Jessenia Simmons, 45, of New Bedford, dead in one of the car wash bays, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Angelo O. Leo initially fled from the scene of the shooting but turned himself in to police in Tiverton, Rhode Island, about a half-hour later.

If he waives rendition, Leo could be transported to Fall River District Court for arraignment Tuesday.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)