SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigation will continue after human remains were found in the water in Shirley Wednesday afternoon, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Shirley Chief of Police Samuel Santiago said.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., a group walking in the area of the Maritime Veterans Memorial Bridge reported seeing what appeared to be something consistent with a body part in the water and reported it to Shirley Police. When officers arrived, they confirmed the presence of human remains.

Investigators say foul play is suspected.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Shirley Police, Massachusetts State Police Detectives, and the Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit are investigating.

