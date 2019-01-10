DA urges caution following deadly park attack in Cambridge

Cambridge community members came together Thursday evening to discuss the deadly attack of a man in Danehy Park last week.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said, the attack is likely random and that people should be concerned for their safety during the meeting which took in the Peabody School auditorium following the death of 60-year-old Paul Wilson on Jan. 2.

Wilson was found unresponsive and suffering from head trauma in the park, according to Ryan.

He was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where officials said he later died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Authorities are asking community members to come forward with any information regarding this case.