MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a Boston police officer who was found outside a home in Canton early Saturday morning.

Karen A. Read, 41, is facing charges of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide, according to a release issued by the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Read allegedly drove to Fairview Road in Canton with Officer John O’Keefe Friday night, investigators believe. The relationship between Read and O’Keefe is not clear at this time.

O’Keefe, 46, of Canton was found outside a home in that neighborhood on Saturday morning and officials said he appeared to have been outside for some time.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Morrissey said.

Boston Police Department

“Additional narrative information may be put into the record during arraignment tomorrow,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “Tonight our thoughts are very much with those whom John left behind.”

The Boston police department release a statement a short time later mourning the loss of one of their own.

“The Boston Police Department continues to grieve over the tragic loss of our brother Police Officer John O’Keefe. John was a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him. Today, the Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney‘s Office arrested the person responsible for John’s death,” it read in part.

The Boston Police Department responding to an arrest made in connection with the death of Officer John O'Keefe.



O'Keefe was found unresponsive in the snow outside a Canton home Saturday morning. A 41-year-old Mansfield woman was arrested tonight.



More: https://t.co/djcfnM627h pic.twitter.com/Z5NhQ9Km4J — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) February 2, 2022

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)