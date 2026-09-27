This year’s fall foliage could be impacted by the powerful nor’easter that’s moving up the coast this weekend by damaging leaves and trees before they’re ready.

It’s no secret that all foliage seasons aren’t the same. Take last year, it was a mild season and was a disappointing year for leaf peepers.

So, how will this year’s season stack up? That depends on the factors that contribute to a long and vibrant fall foliage.

Amanda Joly at the Blue Hills Observatory said, “Just like with everything meteorological, it’s a combination of things .. and it’s got to be a perfect recipe.”

The temperature drop and precipitation direct the timing of peak color, which means this year might be a good season for foliage in Central Massachusetts.

On the flip side, areas near the coast that have seen a dry stretch might see a lesser season