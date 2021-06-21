CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado with strong rotation and a pronounced debris signature on radar was confirmed late Sunday in suburban Chicago, forecasters said.

Residents near Darien and Burr Ridge, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, were urged to take cover around 11:15 p.m., the National Weather Service in Chicago said on Twitter.

“This is a dangerous situation!” the agency tweeted.

Live newscast video showed several large trees downed and damage to homes and vehicles in the path of the storm. A gas leak and injuries were reported in nearby Naperville, news outlets reported.

Photos from the village of Woodbridge showed a damaged fence, toppled trees and a bent street sign.

The threat for wind damage remained for a few hours as the line of storms moved over northern Illinois and into northwestern Indiana, forecasters said. The severe threat was declared over at 2 a.m. local time.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)