DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Danvers High School on Tuesday announced that all wrestling team activities have been suspended until further notice after a team member’s alleged use of racist language led to a fight with another student.

The fight occurred on school grounds last week and the conflict had its origin in a video from three years ago, Danvers High School said in a statement shared on Facebook.

“One member of the current wrestling team used racist language and another student confronted that student,” the high school said. “The result of that confrontation was a physical altercation.”

A preliminary investigation into the alleged incident revealed other concerns related to the team, including a group Snapchat containing references to hazing, hateful, and biased language, the school noted.

While the school said it believes that not all team members are active participants in the Snapchat messages, all team activities will be shut down pending the outcome of an investigation.

“The incident serves as an important reminder for students and families to review their use of social media and cellphones,” the school added. “We must continue to strive toward creating a respectful community in which everyone belongs.”

Danvers police are assisting school officials with the investigation.

