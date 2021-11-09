DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a school in Danvers.

Homophobic and racist statements alongside two swastikas were found scrawled in a student bathroom at Holten Richmond Middle School.

School officials say that the person or persons responsible for the graffiti will face appropriate discipline, legal action and will be put up for counseling.

“In moving forward as an equity-seeking district and educating our students, we need to rebuild trust and continue supporting our school community as we learn from our actions, and encourage all to come forward without repercussions if anything makes them uncomfortable,” they wrote in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

School officials continued to say that this most recent incident falls in line with a number of other troubling events that have been reported both in the schools and Danvers community at large — including allegations of racial profiling at a local business and an investigation into homophobic behavior perpetrated by some students athletes at the high school.

“We want to be crystal clear in our condemnation of these acts, actions and allegations. Individually they are ugly, unacceptable and have no place in Danvers or in any community,” the letter read. “Collectively, they are proof that there’s much work to be done.”

This disturbing display has prompted educators to put together a plan to help educate students and ensure the town “remains a welcoming community to all.”

