METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A daughter is remembering her mother and demanding justice after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Methuen Sunday night.

Police in a statement said the crash happened in the area of 471 Lowell Street near 8:30 p.m.

Once on scene, police said, an officer saw a person lying face-down on the side of the road. The person, identified as 62-year-old Pamela O’Neil, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Methuen police said investigators obtained video surveillance from the area showing a motorcycle speeding down the road and hitting the victim.

“The motorcycle operator then slowed down and stopped before continuing down the road,” police said.

Police said investigators were actively seeking the motorcycle and its operator Monday morning, describing the motorcycle as a Harley Davidson bike, possibly with a missing dark red and gray two-tone fender.

Methuen police said the incident remained under investigation and asked anyone with information to call authorities at 978-983-8698.

As investigators returned to the scene Monday, Kelsie O’Neil described her mother as a loving and caring woman.

Kelsie said her mother was running errands for her mother, who suffers from dementia, when she was hit.

“They just left my mom in the road to die,” Kelsie said.

“I want justice. I want this person found. I want him to have a kind enough heart to come forward — he or she, whoever it was — to come forward and admit to their wrongs,” Kelsie continued. “They took my mom from me. They took my mom from my sister.”

