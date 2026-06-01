NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - David Ortiz returned to Massachusetts Monday for the seventh year of his foundation’s Boston Heart Classic; a golf tournament to raise money for heart services for children in the Dominican Republic and New England.

The David Ortiz Children’s Fund is dedicated to providing essential support for children who cannot afford critical cardiac services. Since the organization’s inception, it has saved the lives of more than 935 children in in the Dominican Republic and assisted thousands more in New England, according to their website.

“The good thing about it that you see the result. Because when you don’t see the result sometimes it’s a little confusing, but we invite people down to the Dominican to the hospital down there, we also do so many things here in the MGH Hospital,” Ortiz said.

The golf tournament was held at the Brae Burn Country Club in Newton. Ortiz brought together some Red Sox legends including former pitcher Keith Foulke, Patriots Super Bowl champions David Andrews and Brian Hoyer, and even his former Yankees nemesis Mariano Rivera.

“Very special, very special. Giving back to the community has always been my thing and having all these incredible former athletes here, athletes in the present, all these companies, fans, that just want to support this cause is amazing,” Ortiz said. This is our seventh year here in Boston and the support has been amazing.”

“It feels great, man, you know what I mean?” Rivera said. “Every time that you have an opportunity to help those in need, and David’s doing an amazing job with his job that he’s doing with his foundation, so why not? Being here is a privilege.”

Ortiz said he has been watching this year’s Red Sox team, and while he belives there’s talent, he knows they need to step up.

“Since, like, the power’s not quite there right now, it seems like we’re having a lot of issues when it comes down to hitting,” Ortiz said. “The problem is that as an organization, big market team, the fans run out of patience fast, you know, and that’s the other thing that our owner, John Henry, the whole team, the whole group, is working on and trying to put together the pieces that the team really needs.”

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