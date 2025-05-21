SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Scituate daycare worker accused of assaulting children in her care faced a judge Wednesday.

Lilly Garofola, 29, was charged with more than a dozen counts of assault in connection with the abuse of several toddlers at the Little Steps Learning Center.

Prosecutors say Garofola roughly picked up children and slammed them to the ground and against the wall.

According to court documents, a newly hired teacher’s aide witnessed the abuse and told police. The aide told police Garofola seemed loving at first, but became abusive, yelling at the one- and two-year-olds before resorting to violence.

In a statement, Little Steps said, “Little Steps is a family-owned and operated business that has nurtured the development of children in our community – including our own kids, family, and friends – for more than 15 years.

These charges are deeply concerning and are not aligned with Little Steps’ core values. Upon learning of the allegations, Little Steps took immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of every child entrusted to our care.

We are cooperating with all state agencies and local authorities as they continue their investigations. ”

Garofola was released on $1,000 bail and is expected back in court July 1.

