DCF investigating ‘tragic’ death of Fall River elementary school student

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Department of Children and Families is investigating the death of a Fall River elementary school student, officials announced Friday.

A student at the Mary L. Fonseca Elementary School “tragically” passed away Thursday night, according to Fall River Superintendent Matthew Malone.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss. Fall River Public Schools will be offering support staff to help students, families, and school personnel during this very difficult time,” Malone said in a statement.

A DCF official confirmed the agency is investigating the student’s death.

The student’s name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)