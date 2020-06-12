DCR warns public of presence of dangerous jellyfish at popular Mass. beach

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Department of Conservation and Recreation is warning the public of the presence of a lion’s mane jellyfish at a popular Massachusetts beach on Friday afternoon.

Purple flags have been posted at Nahant Beach, which indicates the presence of dangerous marine animals, according to DCR.

The lion’s mane jellyfish, also known as the giant jellyfish or the hair jelly, is the largest known species of jellyfish.

The creature, which packs a debilitating sting, is typically found in the cold waters of the Arctic, northern Atlantic, and northern Pacific oceans.

No additional information was immediately available.

