BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s hospital reached a deal with its nurses to avoid a strike.

The agreement, months in the making, came late Wednesday, just hours before nurses were set to walk off the job.

The nurses’ union said this tentative agreement addresses some of their main concerns.

Kelly Morgan, chair of the BWH nurses bargaining committee, said both sides went back to the table early Wednesday afternoon.

“There seemed to be a shift in the dynamic today in a positive way that both sides I think earnestly came to the table and really wanted to not do this,” she said.

It came down to the wire; the hospital even put up barricades Wednesday night in anticipation of a strike that would have started Thursday morning had an agreement not been reached.

“We were able to achieve the things that were really holding out for, which was the traveler language,” Morgan said. “We got our health insurance. We did get some wages and we were able to secure a really good contract that maintains the integrity of the contract for the future going, going forward.”

The hospital released a statement on the agreement, saying:

“We deeply value our Brigham nurses and believe this agreement recognizes their important contributions while supporting the long-term sustainability of our hospital and our ability to care for our patients and communities.”

The nurses walked off the job for a day back in July, but it still took months of back and forth to produce this contract.

Nurses say they’re happy it’s done:

“I am proud to be a brigham nurse and I’m proud to go back to work.”

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