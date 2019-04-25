Death certificate confirms Boston mobster ‘Whitey’ Bulger died of ‘blunt force injuries’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger was assaulted in prison and died as a result of “blunt force injuries of the head,” a newly obtained death certificate confirmed.

Bulger, 89, succumbed to his injuries just minutes after he was jumped by inmates at the Hazelton Penitentiary on Oct. 30, 2018, where he’d just been transferred, according to the certificate.

The murderous gangster who benefited from a corrupt relationship with the FBI was moved up to the high-security prison in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, from Florida before a stopover at a transfer facility in Oklahoma City.

RELATED: See the death certificate here.

Bulger fled Boston in 1994 after his FBI handler, John Connolly Jr., warned him he was about to be indicted. With a $2 million reward on his head, Bulger became one of the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” criminals.

After more than 16 years on the run, Bulger was captured in Santa Monica, California, where he had been living near the beach with his longtime girlfriend, Catherine Greig. He was 81.

In 2013, Bulger was convicted of murder, as well as extortion, and money-laundering after a racketeering trial. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus five years.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)