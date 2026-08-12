ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Acton Tuesday night, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo announced.

In a joint statement, Ryan and Sturniolo said the investigation is focused on a home Martha Lane. Police have been on scene for hours, and the road is blocked off at this time.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Acton Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives Assigned to the District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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