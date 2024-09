TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Templeton.

Police said a man was found dead Saturday afternoon along the railroad tracks that run along State Road.

At this time, it’s not clear how the man died or if his death is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

