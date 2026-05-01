TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death of an eight-month-old baby in Taunton, and calls the circumstances surrounding the child’s death “suspicious.”

On April 24, Taunton police responded to a multi-family home on Somerset Avenue at approximately 11:40 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive baby. When first responders arrived, they said they found an eight-month-old boy unconscious.

“I thought something violent had happened with the amount of police cars,” said Bob Wiggins, a neighbor. “I couldn’t believe, you know, eight to nine police cars, whatever it was.”

The child was taken to a local hospital, and later flown to Boston for further treatment. He was pronounced dead there the next day.

“Terrible, you know,” Wiggins said. “When we saw that baby come out, it was really sad to see that. It looked like one of the EMTs just carried her out, or him out, I don’t even know.”

The father of another child in the same apartment spoke by phone with 7NEWS, and said the investigation prompted him to file for sole custody of his child.

“I feel awful. I don’t really know what to say. I’m still living through it day by day, just taking it every step of the way trying to be strong for my child,” he said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not released the child’s cause of death. The situation is under investigation.

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