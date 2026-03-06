BOSTON (WHDH) - A new exhibit opened on Friday at the Massachusetts Historical Society featuring documents from the United States’ founding, called, “1776: Declaring Independence.”

Among the documents on display, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams’ personal copies of the Declaration of Independence and the first ever offical printed copy of the declaration.

Abigail Adams’ letters to her husband John Adams are also on display.

“We’re so excited to open 1776 declaring independence. From the very first moments in 1776 when Americans began to dream and hope of a new government, we take you through the creation of the declaration and how it rippled across the atlantic and through the centuries to really understand the impact ofit over time,” Sara Georgini said, of the Massachusetts Historical Society.

The exhibit will remain open through December 16.

