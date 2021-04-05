Dedham man accused of firing 4 shots into door after argument with bartender

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham man is facing charges after witnesses said he fired four gunshots into the door of a Norwood bar over the weekend.

Officers responding to reports of multiple shots fired from the parking lot of Workman’s Hall on Wilson Street Saturday spoke with witnesses who said Michael Maher fired four gunshots into the door of the establishment after getting into an argument with the bartender, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

No one was hurt.

Maher was taken into custody in Westwood where officers said they recovered a .45 caliber and a .380 caliber pistol.

He is facing a number of charges including, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, assault with a dangerous weapon and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

