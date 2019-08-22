Delays, cancellations on Commuter Rail lines after person fatally struck by train

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A trespasser was struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Gloucester on Thursday morning, causing severe delays and cancellations on the Rockport and Fitchburg lines, officials said.

Emergency officials responding to a report of a person possibly struck by a commuter rail train around 6:20 a.m. pronounced the male victim dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was reportedly trespassing on the right of way when he was hit by an inbound train.

The MBTA announced shortly before 7 a.m. that Rockport trains 102 and 104 were canceled due to a “severe service disruption” in Gloucester that was “preventing the movement of trains.”

Rockport Trains 102 (5:48 am from Rockport) and 104 (6:30 am from Rockport) are cancelled today due to a severe service disruption at Gloucester preventing the movement of trains. Shuttle buses will provide travel between Rockport and West Gloucester. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 22, 2019

Shuttle buses were used to provide travel between Rockport and West Gloucester.

Fitchburg train 491 and 492 from North Station were canceled due to the disruptions on the Rockport line.

Fitchburg Line Train 491 (6:45 am from North Station) is cancelled today due to Rockport Line disruptions. Next train departing North Station will be Train 403 (7:43 am). — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 22, 2019

Train 153 on the Newburyport line was also delayed by nearly 30 minutes.

Trains on the Haverhill and Lowell lines also experienced delays in both directions.

Haverhill, Lowell & Fitchburg passengers may experience delays both ways due to major disruptions on the Rockport/#Newburyportline #mbta — MBTA Alerts! (@mbta_alerts) August 22, 2019

No additional details were immediately available.

