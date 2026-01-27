QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Riders reported long delays on the Red Line Tuesday morning as the city continued to shovel out following the recent snowstorm.

The MBTA told Red Line passengers to expect delays of “more than 30 minutes” due to a disabled train near the North Quincy station.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

