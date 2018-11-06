Democrat Trahan wins open House seat in Mass.

Democrat Lori Trahan has won an open U.S. House seat, preserving her party’s hold on the hotly contested 3rd Congressional District.

Trahan, a Lowell native, defeated Republican Rick Green on Tuesday to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas.

Tsongas’ retirement had set off a mad scramble among both parties in the district that includes the Merrimack Valley cities of Lawrence, Lowell and Haverhill. Trahan and nine other candidates had battled it out in September’s primaries.

Trahan returns to Capitol Hill, where she once served as chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Marty Meehan, who is now president of the University of Massachusetts.

Trahan campaigned heavily on women’s issues, including equal pay and protecting abortion rights.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)