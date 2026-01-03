BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of protesters gathered on Boston Common on Saturday to deliver a clear message: The Trump Administration strike in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife was a step too far in another country.

Carrying signs that said, “No Blood for Oil,” the protesters on the Common said it wasn’t regime change but the desire for the nation’s oil that motivated Trump.

“I was somewhat surprised that Donald Trump, who said he was going to be a president for peace and oppose regime change actually did this because it seems like it’s not only ging to be dangerous to our service members but it’s also deeply politically unpopular,” one protester said.

Trump has confirmed that U.S. forces will have boots on the ground to secure Venezuelan oil production.

“This is a massive escalation in the ongoing war for oil that the U.S. ruling class has waged for decades,” another protester said.

Another added, “I do not think that Venezuela is a threat to the United States and especially the people of Massachusetts, I’m old enough to remember those old Citgo commercials with Joe Kennedy II – we celebrate the Citgo sign. That’s a Venezuelan oil company.”

Maduro has been branded as an illegitimate dictator and a narco-terrorist. His 2018 and 2024 elections were viewed as illegitimate by the international community.

Many on the Common Saturday drew a parallel to the war in Iraq, which went on for nearly a decade.

“Wars are very easy to get into and they’re very hard to get out of,” one person said.

Organizers say the demonstration in Boston was one of 100 similar protests nationwide.

