Detective stuck with used syringe during heroin bust on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people, five of whom were arrested Wednesday, are facing charges after a Yarmouth police detective was stuck with a used syringe during a heroin bust, officials said.

An officer conducting a traffic stop on Autumn Way about 4 p.m. found a small bag of heroin inside a vehicle, which led them to the home of a wanted man at 12 Amelia Way, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Michael Geggatt, 28, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants when officers entered the home. While inside, police say officers observed in plain view a large amount of drug paraphernalia, syringes, cotton swabs, metal caps used for cooking heroin, and empty corner-cut bags.

During a search of the home, officers found Michael Santos, 29, of West Yarmouth, in the process of using heroin and Timothy Dafinee, 32, of South Yarmouth, sitting on a bedroom floor, according to police. Both men were arrested on heroin possession charges.

Moments later, 31-year-old Euclides Matias, of Roxbury, slammed a door into a detective and stuck him with a used syringe, according to police. The detective was taken to Cape Cod Hospital to be treated for infectious exposure.

As Matias was being searched, police say about 32 grams of heroin fell out of his underwear onto the floor. He was arrested on charges, including assault and battery on a police officer with a dangerous weapon.

Zachary Tuers, 29, of South Yarmouth, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and Paulina Gontarz, 26, of South Yarmouth, will be summonsed to court on heroin possession charges.

An unspecified quantity of drugs, more than $1,600 in cash and a digital scale were seized from the home.

City officials plan to review the home’s licensing status and the sanitary conditions.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)