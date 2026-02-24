MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte said Tuesday that the federal Department of Homeland Security will not be proceeding with construction of a proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Merrimack.

Ayotte said she met with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in the capitol last week.

“I thank Secretary Noem for hearing the concerns of the Town of Merrimack and for the continued cooperation between DHS and New Hampshire law enforcement to secure our northern border, keep dangerous criminals off our streets, and ensure our communities are safe,” the governor said in a statement.

