PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A minor earthquake was registered Wednesday in Massachusetts, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The agency’s National Earthquake Information Center reported a magnitude 1.2 earthquake a little north of Peabody around 6:45 p.m.
Police say they received a number of calls about it.
A similar-sized quake in roughly the same area was reported a couple of weeks ago.
So far, no damage was reported as a result of the earthquake.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is urging people who felt the earthquake to report it on the USGS website.
