PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A minor earthquake was registered Wednesday in Massachusetts, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The agency’s National Earthquake Information Center reported a magnitude 1.2 earthquake a little north of Peabody around 6:45 p.m.

Police say they received a number of calls about it.

A similar-sized quake in roughly the same area was reported a couple of weeks ago.

So far, no damage was reported as a result of the earthquake.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is urging people who felt the earthquake to report it on the USGS website.

Did you feel this small #earthquake around 6:45 pm today (Wednesday) in Peabody? Let @USGS know by filing a Felt Report. https://t.co/Oyhs8oLWpE https://t.co/LBBEfrEqlD — MEMA (@MassEMA) August 5, 2021

