Diesel trucks go up in flames in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials are investigating after a pair of diesel trucks went up in flames early Tuesday morning in Woburn.

The fire broke out at around 5 a.m. in the industrial park along Olympia Avenue.

Video showed heavy flames shooting from the trucks. Shannon Brennan, who called 911, said one of the truck drivers tried putting the fire out with a fire extinguisher but the flames were too intense. A nearby building was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

The two trucks were totally destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

