Dighton officials vote to euthanize dogs involved in mauling death of Rehoboth teen

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Dighton voted Wednesday night to euthanize all five dogs involved in an attack that left a Rehoboth teenager dead earlier this month.

The Dighton Board of Selectmen made the vote in wake of the mauling death of 14-year-old Ryan Hazel.

Hazel was killed when the dogs he was caring for attacked him.

The 14-year-old was a freshman at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School.

