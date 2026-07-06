WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A lot of disappointed residents went home without a fireworks show in Wakefield on the Fourth of July after public safety officials say they had to call off the show due to a fast-moving storm.

“We got a text saying that the fireworks had been canceled,” said Tony Vinciguerra. “We’ve been here since 1997 .. I don’t … think maybe only one other time for really bad weather.”

The impending thunderstorm was enough for officials to call off the fireworks out of an abundance of caution.

“It was more disappointing. I mean, we saw that there was bad weather coming through, although we didn’t get much of it,” he recalled.

But fire officials warn that wet fireworks can become unpredictable, increasing the risk of fires, explosions, and serious injuries.

“This was a joint determination by the licensed shooter, sponsors, fire department, and DFS code compliance officers after a fast-moving storm left some of the fireworks with water damage,” the Department of Fire Services said in a statement.

The West Side Social Club, which organizes the fireworks, says an American Thunder technician made the call after determining it was no longer safe.

Now, officials say the show will go on, with a new date expected in the coming days.

Town Day in September is among those being considered.

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