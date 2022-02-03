WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts school has issued an apology after deciding to offer fried chicken for lunch to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month.

Xaverian Brothers High School became the center for controversy earlier this week after students say the school promoted the meal during a morning announcement.

Administrators at the private school in Westwood claimed the idea came from a Black cafeteria worker and said it was an attempt to educate students about Black history and culture.

“They could have chosen a different part of African cuisine,” senior Liam Baker said. “A lot of kids have taken the stance of that it was a mistake but there wasn’t malintent. They could have just approached it differently.”

This isn’t the first time the high school has made headlines for an incident involving race. In November, the school launched an investigation into verbal harassment of a racist and sexual nature at a playoff football game.

“It’s bad that it’s reemerging like that,” Baker added.

The school’s principal, Dr. Jacob Conca, says the lunch message was poorly communicated.

“We are deeply troubled and disheartened by our failure in this instance and take full responsibility for it,” Conca said in a statement. “I offer my sincere apologies for the harm that our actions may have caused.”

Administrators added that steps are being taken to learn from the mistake.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)