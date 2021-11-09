WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A private high school in Westwood is investigating reports of verbal harassment at a playoff football game last Friday.

Students from Brockton High School in attendance during the game at Xaverian Brothers High School reported that they were subjected to verbal harassment of a racist and sexual nature, Xaverian Head of School Jacob Conca and Xaverian Principal Michael Nicholson wrote in a letter to the school community.

“These allegations are profoundly troubling to us as this type of behavior is contrary to our Xaverian values, mission, and all that we strive for as a school community,” they continued. “Please know these reports are being taken seriously.”

Officials are investigating the reports and say they have been in contact with Brockton High School.

“Xaverian is committed to fostering a welcoming community where the dignity and value of each individual is upheld and celebrated,” Conca and Nicholson wrote. “If you have any information to share about the incidents at the Xaverian vs. Brockton game, we ask you to reach out to the Office of Student Life. We will continue to keep you appropriately informed.”

This is just the latest in a string of troubling incidents this football season.

The superintendent of the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton announced that the football season has been suspended and that the team will forfeit its upcoming game after coaches and players allegedly taunted the opposing team and shouted obscenities at them.

Last month, St. John Paul II School in Hyannis suspended football after at least one player reportedly used racial slurs during a game, and an assistant coach for Newton South was placed on leave for allegedly using a slur.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)