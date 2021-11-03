DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Public School principal was hospitalized Wednesday after a student allegedly became violent during afternoon dismissal, school officials say.

In a message to the Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School community, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said Principal Patricia Lampron and another staffer, who was not named, were assaulted by a student.

“This incident is disturbing and completely unacceptable. We want to be clear: Violence of any kind is not tolerated and will not be tolerated in the Boston Public Schools,” she said.

The School Safety Services Department and the Boston Police Department both responded to reports of the incident and Cassellius said they are taking steps to investigate the alleged altercation.

Classes have been canceled for students attending the Upper Campus on Thursday out of the ‘utmost caution and to allow for time to further plan with the staff.”

The Lower campus will remain open for school.

On Friday, when students return to campus, members of the Safety Team, the BPS Crisis Team, and other support personnel will be made available to support students and staff.

“We do not take this decision lightly and we know this will be a challenge for some of our students and families and we thank you in advance for your grace, cooperation and patience as we plan for a safe return to school,” Cassellius said.

