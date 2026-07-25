MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Shadowbrook quarries have been a popular spot for a swimmers — even though it’s illegal.

A teen was Med-flighted after falling from a rock cliff Saturday afternoon, prompting police to once again ask people not to trespass or swim in the area.

Video from a drone showed the dive teams working in the area after a reported drowning.

Nearby residents say the area can be dangerous.

“I’ve seen them come in here, they really can’t do anything back there when there’s a lot of them. There’s times over the summer where there’s like a hundred and something people,” a resident said. “It’s a very sad situation to see this.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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