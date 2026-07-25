MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State police are investigating after a 23-year-old man drowned in the Piscataquog River near Douglas Street in Manchester on Friday night.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim, later identified as Pacific Sibomana, of Manchester, was walking along the Piscataquog River Trail with a friend when he entered the river to swim alone. Shortly after, the friend observed Sibomana struggling in the water, so they entered the river and pulled him to shore. The friend immediately began lifesaving efforts until first responders arrived.

Sibomana was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to a regional hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday morning.

At this time, investigators do not believe the death is suspicious.

Marine Patrol Officers were assisted at the scene by members of the Manchester police and fire departments and the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Trooper First Class Micah Jones at Micah.Jones@dos.nh.gov or (603) 724-8026.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)