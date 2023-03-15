CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog was saved by a group of MIT students after being thrown from a stolen car in Cambridge.

The students saw the incident happen on Saturday and were hit by the same car when they tried to help.

Police say the car had been stolen with the dog inside.

The dog, whose name is Millie, was reunited with her family. Her owners say they are grateful for the students’ heroism.

Police say no arrests have been made.

