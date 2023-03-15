CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage boy from Cambridge was arrested Tuesday after police said he allegedly stole a BMW with a dog inside from a site in Brookline, Cambridge police announced.

Police said the teen was taken into custody Tuesday morning after what police described as a “multi-day regional investigation” that started on Saturday after police said a woman went into a TJ Maxx on Harvard Street in Brookline, leaving her dog inside the car parked outside. Police said the push-to-start car’s owner left the car’s key in its console. She then returned from the store around 4:15 p.m. to find the car had been taken.

Police said they received a call around 4:45 p.m. reporting a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car in the area of Amherst and Wadsworth Street in Cambridge. The car’s operator, police said, got out of the car and pushed the dog out before backing up and nearly injuring three students in the area.

Police said the students and police responding to the area safely recovered the dog. Police said officers then found the BMW parked and unoccupied on Winter Street shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The dog, named “Millie,” was subsequently reunited with its owner.

MIT police noted this incident earlier this week, saying graduate students contacted the dog’s owner using information on the dog’s tags.

“The owner was very appreciative and emotional, and came to MIT where she was reunited with ‘Millie,’” MIT police said.

Cambridge police said a description for the suspect in this case matched the description of a teen who was arrested last week for a carjacking in Medford in February.

The teen, has been charged in Norfolk and Middlsex juvenile courts with multiple charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny over $1,200.

Police said additional charges out of Cambridge are expected.

