CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Department of Justice sued Harvard on Friday, accusing the university of withholding race-related admissions documents.

The DOJ said Harvard has not disclosed data to show its admissions process is free of discrimination.

The lawsuit follows a 2023 Supreme Court decision that struck down affirmative action in higher education.

7NEWS has reached out to Harvard for a response.

