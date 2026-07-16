DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - 20-year-old Rasiel Carbuccia appeared in court hours after police said he fired on officers trying to stop him as he walked down the street.

Police flooded the area of Normandy Street and Blue Hill Avenue just after 9 p.m., responding to a call of an officer in trouble.

“They also broadcast that the suspect, who was later identified as the defendant before you today, had discharged a firearm at officers,” said prosecutor Jacqueline Martinelli.

Martinelli said they caught Carbuccia following a chase and found what they said was a gun with a spent shell casing in the chamber, a so-called “ghost gun” with no serial number and a large capacity magazine holding sixteen rounds.

Investigators also found more evidence at the scene of the initial confrontation.

“They did recover a projectile in the middle of the street,” Martinelli said. “They also observed ballistic damage to the windshield of the officer’s cruiser.”

The officers weren’t hit but were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

“As it relates to probable cause, I don’t need to be heard any further than what’s in your report.”

Carbuccia’s lawyer confirmed the Dorchester man had just one healthy hand, but otherwise said little about the evidence against his client.

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