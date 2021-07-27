NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities arrested a Dorchester man accused of breaking into a Newton house Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious man on a bicycle in the Nonantum area shortly before 8 p.m. went to the rear of a home and found a door ajar but no one inside, according to Newton police.

One officer spoke with the reporting caller who said he saw the man walk around the property.

Another witness reportedly said that he saw the man walking around the backyard and tried to gain entry through numerous doors.

He then noticed that man enter the residence through the basement door before staying inside for about 10 minutes, police said.

The witness was able to take a photo of the man before he entered the home and provided it to an officer.

Officers searched the area for the suspect and found a person matching his description on Cook Street.

Gene Arthur Jackson, Jr., 53, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest for breaking and entering in the nighttime, police said.

The victim in this case is Asian but Newton Police Chief John Carmichael Jr. says, “we have no indication this break is related to the other breaks, which recently occurred in the city.”

Those break-ins remain under investigation.

