Dorchester man explains why he jumped on top of school bus on Mass Pike

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A Dorchester man who stopped his car in traffic and climbed onto the roof of a school bus on the Mass Pike in Newton Tuesday claims he just wanted to make sure everyone on board was OK.

“I wanted to make sure that the passengers of that bus were safe,” Kevin Crowe told 7News. “I looked through the front windshield because that was the only window which was not so tinted.”

Crowe, 42, has been summonsed to appear in Newton District Court on charges of disorderly conduct, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to use care in stopping, and for committing a marked lanes violation, state police said in a statement.

The bizarre incident, which was captured on the bus dashcam, happened as other motorists were passing by about 7:45 p.m. on the westbound side near exit 16.

Crowe could be seen stopping in the middle travel lane, forcing the school bus traveling behind him to stop. He then proceeded to get out of his car and try to gain access to the bus, only to be denied entry by driver Joe Rizoli.

When the bus driver attempted to drive away, Crowe walked in front of the bus, jumped up on the hood, and started yelling at the driver.

Rizoli said Crowe yelled at him, “Why are your windows dark?”

“After confirming everyone on the bus was alright, I allowed the bus driver to proceed down the highway,” Crowe said. “That is what happened and that is why it happened.”

No students were on the bus at the time.

State police have also submitted a request to the Registry of Motor Vehicles for an Immediate Threat License Suspension/Revocation, according to the statement.

A date for his arraignment has not been announced.

