DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester mother accused in the death of her 4-year-old daughter appeared in court Monday morning.

Dayanna Familia, 35, is accused of giving false information to first responders after investigators said her daughter ingested fentanyl.

Prosecutors allege Familia told medical crews that her child may have ingested a pesticide. Investigators said she was recorded on body camera video attempting to destroy evidence.

Familia’s daughter died of a fentanyl overdose.

Familia’s bail was set at $250,000 cash and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

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