BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire on the Blue Line caused delays overnight as crews worked to repair a downed overhead wire.

The MBTA says the downed wire was reported around 8 p.m. near the Orient Heights MBTA station, which caused some fire activity. About 80 passengers were safely evacuated from the train and there were no reported injuries.

The Blue Line’s overhead wires provide power to trains in certain areas where there is no third rail.

The cause is under investigation.

Regular service has since resumed.

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